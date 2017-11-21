Darlington Sheriff’s Office Partners with CARFAX to help solve crimes faster

PRESS RELEASE – Darlington, SC (WBTW) – Sheriff Tony Chavis has announced a new partnership between the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and CARFAX. The DCSO and CARFAX will share information that will provide the DCSO with web-based access to 17 billion records, the delivery of information to officers in the field, the ability to locate vehicles of interest based on service records and the ability to search 10 million pages of national accident reports.

“This is yet another tool for our Deputies to use to solve crime and protect to the people of Darlington County,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “We will always search for new and better ways to provide the best service to our citizens.”

The tools and information shared with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office comes at no cost. This partnership will assist Investigators with crimes ranging from homicides and gang violence to missing children and persons to stolen vehicles and other property. Studies show that motor vehicles are involved in more than 75 percent of the crimes committed every year in the United States. CARFAX has partnered with more than 4,000 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada.