Horry County police respond to robbery at Walgreens

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police officers are on scene of a reported robbery at the Walgreens pharmacy off Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach.

According to a tweet from the police department, officers responded around 10:52 a.m. Tuesday to a robbery no longer in progress at the Walgreens located at 4779 US-501 in Myrtle Beach. Officials say no injuries were reported and officers have not yet released a suspect description.

Horry County Police Department spokesperson Krystal Dotson says details will be released as more information is provided by responding officers.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the police department at 843-248-1520.

