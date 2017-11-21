Incumbents fall in Pee Dee runoff elections

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Two incumbents were defeated in runoff elections in the Pee Dee on Tuesday.

According to Darlington County Elections, Sheila Baccus defeated incumbent Coleman Cannon for the Darlington City Council Ward 1 seat. Unofficially, Baccus beat Cannon 236 votes to 133 votes.

Tre Gammage also ousted incumbent Adlena Graham for the Hartsville City Council District 1 seat. Unofficial results show Gammage defeated Graham 69 votes to 47 votes.

Darlington County Elections Director Hoyt Campbell tells News13 the results of both runoffs will be certified Wednesday at 5 p.m.