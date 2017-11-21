Man wanted for questioning after car damaged at Murrells Inlet bar

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a man sitting at bar and officials say he’s wanted for questioning after a vehicle was damaged.

Georgetown County deputies say the incident happened Oct. 29. A vehicle was damaged in the parking lot of the Dead Dog Saloon in Murrells Inlet, and deputies would like to speak with the man in the photo about the damage.

Anyone with information about the suspect is being asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

