MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – After Brenda Bethune was named the unofficial winner of the Myrtle Beach mayoral race, incumbent John Rhodes shared an emotional, supportive moment with his wife.

The video above was captured as Mayor Rhodes prepared to give his on-camera reaction to Bethune’s victory and his time – 12 years total – spent as the city’s mayor.

The votes will be certified Wednesday at 2 p.m. Rhodes will complete his term as mayor in January 2018.