MBPD gets $1.25M for new officers, local reverend says two areas need them most

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department will get $1.25 million to hire ten new officers and pay their salaries for three years.

It’s called the COPS grant, Community Oriented Policing Services, and it’s to help agencies increase their visibility and address specific areas.

One community activist said there are two Myrtle Beach neighborhoods with a great need for more officers.

“Numbers don’t lie, we see the numbers rising every year here in Myrtle Beach,” Reverend Timothy McCray told News13 Tuesday.

McCray said the violence in the city is the worst it’s ever been. Now the federal government is taking notice; Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the COPS funding Monday.

“We have a need as you know the fill the additional officers on the shift to increase our visibility,” said Myrtle Beach Police Captain Joey Crosby, “and this will certainly allow us to do that.”

McCray said he thinks hiring more officers is a good thing, but he does not want it to stop at just the numbers.

“More police officers, that’s great,” he said, “but it’s not going to reduce the crime until you deal with economics, community engagement… along with crime reduction.”

McCray named two areas in the city he thinks need this the most.

“Ground zero I consider is in the BTW community where a lot of shootings, murders have happened in the past seven years.”

McCray is referring to the Booker T. Washington community. Two months ago a woman and her unborn child were killed in an exchange of gunfire there.

“That’s the main reason why I consider that area to need attention,” he said. “Because of that shooting.”

His second “ground zero” is Ocean Boulevard’s south end.

“Even if police would just park their cars and do their shift reporting,” he told News13, “that shows a presence in those communities.”

We asked the MBPD where we may see these new officers. Crosby said determining exact areas will require more research.

“That’s still to be determined as we look at the facts we have through our intelligence that we’re gathering on a daily basis,” Crosby said.

The money will cover the salary and equipment for ten officers for three years. After that, the city will have to cover the expenses.

Crosby said the city will stay on track with Chief Amy Prock’s plan to hire 70 new officers over 7 years.