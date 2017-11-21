Police need help identifying subjects in Darlington area

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people on surveillance camera.

Lt. Kimberly Nelson, spokeswoman for the department, claims the subjects were in the Darlington Country Club area during the early evening hours of November 18.

“These subjects may have taken items out of unlocked vehicles,” Nelson said in an press release.

Anyone with information on the identities of the subjects is asked to call the Darlington Police Department at (843) 398-4026.