Several Horry County schools are over capacity

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – We’re getting a much closer look at how many schools in Horry County are over capacity after a facilities committee meeting on Monday.

District staff said nine schools in the county are over capacity and 18 are over 90% capacity.

The following schools are over capacity according to the district’s 45 day modified average daily membership numbers:

Aynor Elementary School

Aynor Middle School

Carolina Forest Elementary School

Ocean Bay Elementary School

River Oaks Elementary School

Conway Elementary School

Myrtle Beach Primary School

Myrtle Beach Intermediate School

Ocean Drive Elementary School

Staff members said the numbers are concerning and are looking into whether students transferring outside of their assigned attendance area are the cause.

“Most of our schools over capacity are the elementary schools,” said spokesperson, Lisa Bourcier. “We are seeing an influx of people moving to this area with younger children beginning those elementary school years.”

School board chairman, Joe DeFeo, said he thinks having school choice and allowing stduents to transfer outside of their assigned area is a good thing he wants to keep.

“There’s different things you could look at,” said Bourcier. “You could look at redrawing attendance lines, you could look at adding portable classrooms and then of course the last option, which is the most expensive option, is of course building a new facility.”

The board plans to discuss how to address the overcrowding issues in the next few weeks. One suggestion was to not allow transfers if a school is at 90 or 95% capacity but no official decisions have been made.