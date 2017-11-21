StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

There will be a chance for showers tonight, then again on Thanksgiving. It will be partly sunny and mild today with highs in the mid 60s. A weak storm system will move by offshore today, bringing the chance for a few showers late in the evening and into the overnight. A cold front will move through early Wednesday but it should move through dry. Another storm system will move by offshore on Thanksgiving, bringing the chance for more showers in the afternoon. High pressure will move in on Friday with sunshine and warmer weather for Saturday. Another cold front will move through on Sunday with another shot of cool weather to start next week.

Today, partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for a stray shower. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 46-50 inland, 50 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.