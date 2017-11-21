Troopers respond to crash involving school bus in Marlboro County

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a crash involving a school bus in Marlboro County Tuesday morning.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins, the school bus was involved in a crash around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning while traveling on SC9 towards Wallace, about three miles away from the Bennettsville prison.

Cpl. Collins was not able to say if any students were on the bus at the time of the accident, but the highway patrol online traffic system says no injuries have been reported at this time.

News13 has reached out to Marlboro County school officials for more information related to the crash but have not heard back at the time of this posting.