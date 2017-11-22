Bond denied for Florence man accused of setting wife on fire

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Bond has been denied for the Florence man accused of pouring gasoline on his wife and then lighting her on fire.

Charles Durell Nethercutt, 32, was in court Wednesday for his initial appearance after being arrested and extradited from New York.

According to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched for Nethercutt for nearly two months. A warrant for attempted murder was issued for Nethercutt after he allegedly tried to kill his wife. Deputies say Nethercutt poured gasoline on his wife and set her on fire on Sept. 19.

The report states that deputies were called to the home on Longfellow Drive and found the victim being treated for severe burns to her arms, torso, legs and feet. At the time, the victim was conscious and alert and was able to tell investigators that her husband accused her of cheating on him before he doused her in gasoline and lit her on fire.

Warrants for Nethercutt state that his wife was taken to an out of state burn center to be treated for her injuries.

Nethercutt was arrested in Yonkers, New York on Nov. 15 and extradited to Florence Tuesday.

Major Nunn says the sheriff’s office worked closely with the U.S. Marshalls service and other law enforcement until Nethercutt was caught.