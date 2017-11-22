Darlington County Sheriff’s Office collects toys for kids in need

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting Santa this year by collecting new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls ages 6 months to 16 years old.

With the support of the community, the sheriff’s office will ensure that children and families in need, have a joyous holiday. Gifts may be dropped off at the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office during normal business hours through December 15.

“So many of us are incredibly blessed and it is important we share those blessings with others during this season, especially children,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis.

The most desired toys are electronic hand-held games, coloring books, crayons, coloring pencils, dolls, Barbies, plush toys, Legos, toy cars and trucks, footballs and basketballs, remote control cars, games, bikes and scooters. Donations of clothes, personal hygiene products for teens, and gift cards will be accepted as well.