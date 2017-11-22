Georgetown man jailed after car purchase made from closed bank account, deputies say

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown man is in jail after writing a check from a closed bank account to pay for a car in Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Michael Zavell, 43, of Georgetown, was arrested in Illinois and returned to Georgetown County to face a charge of breach of trust over $10,000, the sheriff’s office states. According to an arrest warrant, Zavell wrote a check for $16,030 for a 2013 Chevrolet Impala at Coastal Chevrolet-Cadillac-Nissan in October. The check, according to deputies, was connected to a closed bank account.

The car was impounded in Illinois after Zavell’s arrest. Zavell is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.