Hartsville Red Foxes Football Lower State Final Preview

Hartsville, SC (WBTW) – The Hartsville Red Foxes have won 9 straight games and are gearing up to host another playoff game this Friday night against Berkeley. The offense is full of playmakers like quarterback AJ Joyner and running back Tiyon Evans and the defense can clamp down and shut down the opposition with ease. Jeff Calabrese and his team have played solid football here in November, but he would like to do without the turnovers his guys sometimes produce.

Again: Berkeley travels to Hartsville, this Friday at 7:30pm, the winner goes to the Class 4A state final at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.