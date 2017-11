Lamar, SC (WBTW) – Corey Fountain and his guys are back in familiar territory in the Class A upper state final. This is the 5th consecutive season that has happened with a state title victory in 2015, but a loss last season to Lake View, 31-14. In their last 31 games, that has been their only loss. Their team is loaded with talent as they prep for a date with Ridge Spring-Monetta on Friday night, a squad that they have defeated 3 times in the postseason.

