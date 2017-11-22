Lumberton shooting kills one, second victim fights for life

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police officers in Lumberton were called to a shooting on Holly Street Tuesday night where they discovered two men had been shot multiple times.

Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department says officers were dispatched to a shooting inside a home at 212 Holly Street. Once on scene, officers found two men suffering from multiple gunshot sounds.

One victim, a 19-year-old male, was taken to Southeastern Regional Hospital but was later transported to another facility for treatment of what Capt. Parker describes as life threatening injuries. The second victim, Keshion Devonta Hill, 22, died from being shot several times, Capt. Parker confirms.

Officials say there are few details to release regarding the fatal shooting, but the North Carolina SBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detectives Evan Whitley or Dereck Evans at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.