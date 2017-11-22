Man jailed after Timmonsville house raided for drugs

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Timmonsville man is is jail after Florence County investigators raided a home and discovered cocaine, marijuana, and a gun.

According to Florence County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, the investigation of Tracy Sentail Ennis began when community members complained about drug activity in the area of 427 N. Keith Street in Timmonsville. Investigators obtained a search warrant and raided the Timmonsville home Tuesday.

Following the search, Ennis, 28, of Timmonsville, was arrested for trafficking in cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Investigators uncovered approximately 34 grams of suspected cocaine, 228 grams of suspected marijuana, suspected drug distribution paraphernalia and a loaded pistol. Ennis is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $20,000 surety bond.

If convicted, Ennis could face a sentence of up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

According to Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators, distribution of both cocaine and marijuana has increased locally.

Anyone with information about Ennis, or dealers of cocaine, marijuana or other illegal drugs, is encouraged to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 665-2121, ext. 330, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or text tip to #CRIME. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.