Marion man wanted for attempted murder in Conway shooting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Marion man is wanted for attempted murder after a reported shooting in Conway on Monday.

Sgt. Darren Alston with the Conway Police Department says officers responded to a shooting in the area of 9th Avenue and Racepath Street in Conway on Monday. Following the investigation, warrants were obtained for Roshad Quanta Devon Baldwin, 22, of Marion, for Attempted Murder.

Anyone with any information on Roshad Baldwin’s location is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country @ 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).