Multiple cars on fire, closing portion of Highway 905 in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A portion of Highway 905 is closed as multiple fire crews respond to a large fire off the roadway in Conway.

Conway Fire Department reports on Twitter that crews are on scene of multiple cars burning on Highway 905 between Parker Road and Recycle Road. Firefighters from Conway and Horry County Fire Rescue are responding, the department confirms.

Fire officials say Highway 905 Conway bound is open at this time. Hwy 905 toward North Carolina remains closed.

