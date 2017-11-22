Myrtle Beach rape crisis center warns parents about sexual abuse during the holidays

As families prepare to unite for Thanksgiving, case workers at the Myrtle Beach rape crisis center warn that sometimes sexual predators see holiday family gatherings as an opportunity to get closer to their prey.

Ashley Hoshihara Cruz, the sexual assault services coordinator said last year between November and December they gained 33 new clients. On average throughout the year they get around eight a month.

“There’s always a lot of alcohol involved, and you’re putting a lot of people in one house who aren’t always around each other, and the concern for the holidays is for children, and no one really wants to think about that.” Cruz said.

Social worker, and volunteer coordinator, Nicole Service said she advises for parents to have a discussion about safety and personal space. Service said it’s also okay to be picky when it comes to who is alone with your child.

“I think it’s important not to implicitly trust your family members with your children, if there is an older cousin or family member who seems to be paying a lot of attention to the younger cousins, or maybe your kids seem really hesitant to hug them, it’s okay to separate them.” Service said.

Concerned family members are encouraged to contact the 24 hour hotline, and can remain anonymous: #843-448-7273 (RAPE).

http://victimtosurvivor.org/