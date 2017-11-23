Contest encourages Christmas shopping in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (PRESS RELEASE) – The Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association (DDRA) wants you to #ShopDarlington and #ShopLocal this holiday season! To encourage that, we are giving you a chance to win one of three $100 fuel cards. All you have to do is shop at Darlington businesses between Thanksgiving and Christmas, send us copies of your receipts with an entry form, and you are entered to win.

Support our local businesses and our community. Multiple entries are encouraged. The more you shop, the more entries you can submit!

Shop Darlington 2017 Rules

ENTRY: Shop at five (5) different Darlington businesses from November 23, 2017, to December 25, 2017. Send copies of those receipts along with an entry form, which includes your name, phone number, and email address, to DDRA, P.O. Box 57, Darlington, SC 29540. Entries must be mailed by December 31, 2017.

Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association is not responsible for lost or damaged mail.

You must be age 18 and older to enter.

Receipts must be dated November 23, 2017, to December 25, 2017, to qualify. The receipts may be a copy or the original.

Receipts must include purchases made at five (5) different businesses in each entry.

You may make multiple entries to increase your odds of winning. Multiple entries must include different purchases and different purchase dates than previous entries.

Purchases of tobacco, prescriptions, and fuel do not qualify.

qualify. Purchases at fueling stations do not qualify.

qualify. Purchases at restaurants do qualify.

Purchases of Gift Cards or Gift Certificates for future services or products do qualify.

Entry forms can be found at area businesses, at www.facebook.com/DowntownDarlington, and in The News & Press on Nov. 22, Dec. 6, Dec. 13, and Dec. 20.

WINNER SELECTION: A drawing of all the qualifying entry forms received will be held by January 8, 2016. The winners will be contacted by phone and by email. Gift cards will be presented in person at a location to be determined by the DDRA for a publicity photograph.

PRIZE: Three (3) prepaid fuel cards valued at $100 each to three (3) winning entrants.

ELIGIBILITY: Except as otherwise prohibited herein or by applicable law, this Contest is open to any person who is eighteen (18) years of age or older.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: Contest entrants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules, which are final on all matters pertaining to this Contest. The prizewinners will be notified within one month after drawing date.

Entrants grant to Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association the right to use and publish their proper name and photograph online, in print or in any other media in connection with the Contest. Acceptance of a prize constitutes permission for Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association to use winners’ names and likeness’ for advertising and promotional purposes without additional compensation unless prohibited by law. By entering, participants release and hold harmless Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association, its parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for injuries, loss or damage of any kind arising from or in connection with the Contest or any prize won.

CONDUCT: Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any individual that tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process or the operation of this Contest or website; violates the Official Rules; or acts in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY A CONTESTANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH CONTESTANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association is not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by website users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest or by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of submissions in the Contest. Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or authorized access to, or alteration of, entries. Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association is not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of email or players on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website or combination thereof, including injury or damage to participants or to any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating or downloading materials in this Contest. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or other causes beyond the control of Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Contest, Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest.

RULES REQUEST: For a copy of the Official Contest Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association, P.O. Box 57, Darlington, SC 29540. Requests must be received by December 31, 2017.

The Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association is 501c3 nonprofit organization located in Darlington, South Carolina.