Darlington County Sheriff’s Office hands out Thanksgiving meals to seniors

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office woke up early Thanksgiving morning for Operation Love Thy Neighbor.

Lieutenant Kaynnera Capers created the event and said the idea was sparked based off of his own personal experience.

“I was raised by my great-great grandmother, she lived to be 107-years-old so I have a special place in my heart for the seniors,” said Lieutenant Capers.

Volunteers arrived as early as 7:30 in the morning and prepared 156 meals for the department to hand out to seniors who are living alone and may not receive a hot meal during the holidays.

“We thought hey why not have a special operation, you know not the ones where we’re kicking down doors or doing big drug busts or doing traffic enforcement, but where we’re doing love enforcement,” Lieutenant Capers said.

Multiple volunteers, including Harriet Hobbs, said giving back on Thanksgiving Day was important to them.

“I can have thanksgiving dinner with my family any day of the week,” Hobbs said. “These people that cannot get out, to just take them a hot meal, hold their hands, say Happy Thanksgiving, it’s going to make their day. It might be, to some of them, unfortunately their last Thanksgiving.”

Sheriff Tony Chavis said this is something new that the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is doing to let the senior community know that the department cares.

“This is just a little bit that my staff and our volunteers have come together to do for our homebound seniors so we’re very grateful for the opportunity to be able to do it,” said Sheriff Chavis. “So we’re hoping they’re very receptive to it also, this has never been done before so we’re trying to do something new here in Darlington County.

Lieutenant Capers said he hopes to see this event happen for years to come.

“Those that might not be as fortunate, that we can get out and be a blessing,” said Lieutenant Capers. “Again love thy neighbor as thyself.”