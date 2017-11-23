Dillon getting ready for 10th straight lower state title game

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Dillon Wildcats will play their 10th straight lower state title game on Friday night when the Wildcats host Brookland-Cayce. The game will be a re-match of last year’s lower state title game, where the Wildcats used a big second half effort to get a 34-21 win. Click on the video to hear what Coach Jackie Hayes had to say about facing Brookland-Cayce again and what he expects from his team on Friday night.

The Wildcats host Brookland-Cayce at 7:30 p.m. at Dillon Memorial Stadium.