Ex-boyfriend suspected in Darlington County carjacking

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a carjacking that happened Wednesday night.

Lt. Robby Kilgo said in a press release around 10 p.m. Wednesday a man was attempting to visit his girlfriend at her home near E. Billy Farrow Hwy. and Jamestown Ave. when the woman’s ex-boyfriend carjacked the man.

The ex-boyfriend took the man’s vehicle, but deputies later found it abandoned nearby, Kilgo said. The man was taken to a local hospital, but Kilgo did not release details about the man’s injuries.

Kilgo did not have more details about the suspect to release.