Deputies search for gunman in Lake City gas station robbery

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a possible suspect in an armed robbery in Lake City.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office say the suspect entered the Murphy Gas Station on Loop Road in Lake City at approximately 5:45 a.m. Friday morning. He threatened the store clerk with a gun and demanded money.

After the clerk gave the cash to the gunman, the robber ran out of the store. Witnesses describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 175 to 180 pounds. Investigators released the photo above and ask that anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 373, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, text tip at #CRIME or on FCSO free app for Android or I-Phone. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.