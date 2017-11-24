Investigators search for Pamplico teen last seen Thanksgiving evening

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are asking for the community’s help finding a missing teen.

According to investigators, Haiden Allen Graves, 15, went missing Thursday at approximately 5 p.m. from his home on Cox Road in Pamplico.

Haiden is described as a white male approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with olive complexion and dark hair. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office released the above photo of Haiden.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Haiden is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 373, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIMESC, text tip a #CRIME or on the FCSO free app for Android or I-Phone. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.