Police ID suspects after shooting at Georgetown Walmart

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown Police Department says one man is in custody and police are looking for one more in connection with a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Friday.

Alfonzo Lamont Giles is wanted for attempted murder after he shot someone in the Walmart parking lot Friday morning.

According to Georgetown police, Joseph Lee Green of Andrews has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the shooting at Walmart Friday. Green turned himself in to police Monday and was booked into the Georgetown Counrty Detention Center.

A post on the department’s Facebook page says officers responded to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital for a gunshot wound victim at approximately 3 a.m. Friday morning.

The victim told officers he was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect, later identified as Alfonzo Giles, at the Sonoco gas station on North Fraser Street. The man left the Sonoco and drove over to the Walmart parking lot, where he was confronted by Giles and a fight broke out, police report. Alfonzo then fired two shots into the victim’s car, striking him once.

The victim then drove to the hospital. Police say the man’s wound is non-life threatening, but he has been transported to MUSC for observation.

Giles’ last known address was on Base Wood Street in Andrews. Giles is wanted for possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and attempted murder.

If anyone has information on Giles they are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the TIP LINE at 843-545-4400 or by calling 911.