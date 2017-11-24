Worker wounded after accidental shooting at Darlington gun store

By Published: Updated:

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW)  – Darlington police confirm a worker at the Palmetto Gun Shop on South Main Street was wounded Friday when a customer accidentally fired a weapon in the store.

Chief Danny Watson says the customer didn’t know the gun was loaded, but proceeded to pick up, point and fire the gun. The employee that was struck is expected to make a full recovery.

The police chief called the incident an “unfortunate accident.”

“People need to realize guns aren’t toys,” said Chief Watson. “Every weapon you put your hands on is potentially loaded.”

Officials have deemed the shooting accidental and say no charges have been filed.

