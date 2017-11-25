2-year-old dies after getting neck stuck in car window, coroner says

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A two-year-old Laurens County boy has died after accidentally getting his neck stuck in a truck window, according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

McCarson Allen Porter was pronounced dead at Oconee Memorial Hospital at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the coroner’s office, the boy was with his dad at a job site on Anderson Road when the incident occurred.

The coroner’s office says the dad started his truck, described as a four-door 2003 Ford F-350, to warm it up as he and his son were about to leave the job site.

The dad then got back out of the truck to get some of his remaining tools.

When he returned a few minutes later, he found his son lifeless, with his neck stuck between the window and window frame of the rear driver-side door.

The truck had power windows that are operated with “rocker-type” switches, the coroner says.

The dad took his son to the CVS Pharmacy on Ingles Place in Seneca to get medical help.

EMS responded and the child was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The child’s death has been ruled accidental.

The incident is being investigated by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Seneca Police Department, and SLED Special Victims Unit.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.