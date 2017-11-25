‘Angel tree’ donation project held in Darlington

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – If you would like to make a difference is someone’s life, you can donate to the angel tree project in Darlington this holiday season.

The program allows you to sponsor an “Angel” which is a person with disabilities and special needs in Darlington County. If you want to donate, organizers ask that you bring an unwrapped gift and place it under the tree at designated locations in Darlington. You can also submit an angel tree monetary donations to The Scott Center.

You can find an angel tree at the following locations: The Darlington Chamber of Commerce, The Scott Center, Lakeview Baptist Church, Takis Restaurant and Bizzell’s Food and Spirits.