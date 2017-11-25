Downtown Conway benefits from Small Business Saturday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The shopping continued over the holiday weekend, as stores and small businesses across Horry County took part in Small Business Saturday.

While people crowd big box stores and retail chains on Black Friday, local business owners say Small Business Saturday is a great way to get their names out in the community and draw more foot traffic. Several shops and businesses in downtown Conway benefited from the holiday shopping event, including Thistle and Clover Women’s Western Boutique on Main Street. Owner Karen Young said it’s one of her busiest days of the year. “It’s been an awesome opportunity for downtown Conway and businesses in downtown Conway to actually get our names out and get people in here from Myrtle Beach, Aynor, Loris and Tabor City,” she said.