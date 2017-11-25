Holidays on the Boardwalk kicks of month-long festivities

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, just head on down to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

The Oceanfront Merchants association kicked off their Holidays on the Boardwalk celebration on Saturday, by 9th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. Holiday festivities included cookie decorating, crafts, live music and even a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. All proceeds of the festival will go to a local charity. “It’s amazing. It’s been such a wonderful time, so many kids out playing. We’ve had wonderful weather. It really just kind of kicks off the season and makes your heart very warm and excited for the holidays,” said event planner Santana Leroy.

Holidays on the Boardwalk will continue every Saturday at the same location, until December 30th.