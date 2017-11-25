Horry County shops take part in Small Business Saturday

Millions of families across the nation took a visit to their favorite mom and pop shop’s on Saturday, in honor of “Small Business Saturday”.

The shopping continues on the grand strand continues past Black Friday, as stores and small businesses all over Horry County took part in the national day.

In downtown Conway, boutique owner Karen Young said this day is a great way to get their names out in the community and draw in more foot traffic. She owns Thistle and Clover Women’s Western Boutique and said it’s one of her busiest days of the year.

“It’s been an awesome opportunity for downtown Conway and businesses in downtown Conway to actually get people out here from Myrtle Beach, Aynor, Loris and Tabor City.” Young said.

American Express started the national holiday eight years ago, and has seen support for local businesses significantly increase. According to Amex, last year it was estimated that 112 million customers reported shopping at independently-owned businesses.