Local fitness studio helps people burn Thanksgiving calories for free

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Thanksgiving feasting is now officially over so a local fitness studio decided to help people burn all those calories for free.

Fit for Film Karate in Myrtle Beach held a free Turkey Burn workout Saturday morning. The high intensity fitness class also included a elements of martial arts. It was open to people of all ages and ability levels. The instructor and owner of the studio said better to burn those calories now, instead of waiting to set a New Year’s resolution. “A lot of people get into this holiday rut where they just eat, eat, eat, eat, eat. And they’re like, ‘Oh I’ll just work it off as a New Year’s resolution.’ Why wait till New Years? Get on track now,” she said.