North Charleston standoff reaches peaceful resolution after 7+ hours

By Published:

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have reached a peaceful resolution following a standoff in North Charleston.

Officials responded to a call of shots fired on the 2900 block of Otranto Road. The call came in shortly after noon on Saturday.

Upon arrival, they were informed that a man fired a shot into the ceiling of his own home.

Sheriff’s Office negotiators, Mobile Crisis, and SWAT members were on the scene for more than 7 hours.

According to Charleston County Sheriff deputies, the subject was armed and in the residence by himself. Authorities say the subject had a history of ‘illness’ but was not believed to be an immediate threat to the community.

Officials were in communication with the man for several hours. His family assisted in negotiations.

The man eventually exited the home peacefully. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s