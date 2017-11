DARLINGTON (WBTW) – A man is treating superficial wound after being stabbed in the hip by his girlfriend after an argument Saturday evening, according the Darlington police.

Chief Danny Watson of the Darlington Police Department says the incident happened on Virgil Wells Circle in Darlington. The boyfriend is expected to be okay. Watson says police are currently searching for the suspect at this time. No names have been released at this time.

