A Robeson County Christmas Show to return for 6th year

LUMBERTON (WBTW) – The annual “A Robeson County Christmas” Show is adding a few more performances for 2017 after shows sold out in previous years. News13 NOW featured the show during at interview at 9 a.m. Friday.

The show is put on at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton. Richard Sceiford, the Executive Director of the theater talked about what people can expect if they go to the show. He said it’s become the go-to Christmas show for the region with people from across the Sandhills and Pee Dee making trips to see the show in recent years. The show features singing and dancing, and the music varies from modern favorites to traditional Christian hymns.

The following excerpt from the Carolina Civic Center website includes a brief description and showtimes for 2017:

Annual “A Robeson County Christmas” Show

7pm Thursday – Saturday December 7-9

2pm Saturday December 9 and 3pm Sunday December 10



Our annual heart-warming holiday musical revue for the entire family featuring the best regional performers singing and dancing in the holidays. This year’s show features Lumberton’s own Miss North Carolina 2013-14, Johna Edmonds, X-Factor Top 40 selection Tyler Cole, as well as Jef the Mime. The theater will be beautifully decorated for Christmas and of course there will be appearances by Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and Santa Claus!