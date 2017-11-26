Bikers collect Christmas toys for local families in need

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Local bikers did their part to make sure underprivileged children in Horry County don’t go without this Christmas.

Local non-profit “Under the Wings of an Angel” held it’s 6th annual Toy Run on Sunday. Dozens of community members donated to the organization’s toy drive at the Inlet Square Mall. More than 300 bikers then rode the toys down to Kaiden’s Roadhouse in Socastee. Organizers said all the toys will go to families in need throughout Horry County. “Every one of us has been through a hard time at some point or another. We all know what it feels like. Your kid shouldn’t feel that, and that’s what we’re trying to do here,” said Under the Wings coordinator Steve Clark. “We try to do whatever we can for the people of this area. Whatever is donated to us stays in Horry County.”