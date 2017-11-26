Church to host new support group for recovering addicts

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A local non-profit and church are working together to help fight addiction in Horry County.

Voices of Recovery will hold a new addiction recovery support group at Centenary United Methodist Church on Highway 544.The group is open to anyone recovering from substance addiction, alcohol and narcotics alike. The church is donating its newly built Dream Center for the meetings. Voices of Recovery members say the location is within walking distance to several addiction recovery homes and transitional living groups. “They have to have recovery in order to survive,” said vice president Noreen Beck. “I truly believe that any addict, given the opportunity to come to a place where they’re loved and not judged, can recover.”

The recovery group will meet at the church on a weekly basis. The first meeting will be on Wednesday, December 6th at 8 PM.