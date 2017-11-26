Community members stuff Christmas packages for soldiers overseas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Community members filled Christmas care packages to send to soldiers overseas on Sunday.

Special Operations Wounded Warrior held its 4th annual Christmas box stuffing event at Pine Lakes Tavern in myrtle beach. Volunteers packed dozens of boxes with hygiene products, food, games, and books. One Pine Lakes customer alone donated $400 worth of goods to the cause. SOWW will send the packages to Special Operation Forces in Guam and Southeast Asia. “They’re out there risking their lives for us. Us doing this for them is the easiest thing that we can possibly do. We’d love to be able to do more,” said SOWW board member Jess Aylward.