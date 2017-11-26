1 in custody for murder of 17-year-old in Dillon

DILLON (WBTW) – Seventeen-year-old Shaheem Dashawn Lyons died in the hospital in Dillon Saturday after being shot near South 3rd Avenue.

The Dillon County Coroner says Lyons died from a gunshot wound.

Chief David Lane with the Dillon Police Department says one person was arrested and charged with murder Monday. The chief was unable to release the individual’s name, and stated investigators continue to conduct interviews with people connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the crime line at (970) 468-6078.