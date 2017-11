DILLON (WBTW) – 17-year-old Shaheem Dashawn Lyons died in the hospital in Dillon Saturday after being shot near S. 3rd Avenue.

The Dillon County Coroner told News13 that he died from a gun shot wound.

Chief David Lane with the Dillon Police Department says they have one suspect of interest but no arrests have been made at this time.

They are asking for anyone with information to contact their crime line at: (970) 468-6078.

Stay with News13 as we continue to learn more.