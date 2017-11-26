SC agents investigate man shot while running from police

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) –South Carolina detectives are looking into why a police officer shot an armed-robbery suspect.

Sumter Police Department spokeswoman Tonyia McGirt said Sunday that State Law Enforcement Division agents were called after the Saturday night shooting that started with a stickup.

McGirt said in a news release the wounded man is 35-year-old Christopher Jermaine Cummings. He was treated at a hospital and released to authorities.

Authorities say Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to a motel Saturday night after someone reported being robbed behind the business. The victim described the thief, his vehicle and license tag, adding he was armed with a pistol.

Sumter police officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle minutes later. The fleeing suspect crashed his getaway car into a parked vehicle, tried running away and was shot.