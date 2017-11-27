City of Conway discusses converting parking spaces into outdoor dining areas

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway city leaders are talking about creating more space for outdoor dining downtown by converting parking spots into eating areas.

Restaurants would only be able to convert their sidewalk and two parking spaces on city-owned streets into an outdoor dining area known as a parklet. However, they would have to have some sort of protective barrier around the dining area. The spaces would also have to be handicap accessible. Conway is looking to cities like Greenville, where parklets are quite popular, for inspiration.

Downtown Grill owner Shawn Burns says he would gladly give up two parking spots in front of his restaurant to make room for outdoor dining. “I think we need more sidewalk cafes downtown to draw people out at night, to just be outside. The more you see people outside sitting, the more interested people get and they wanna come around.”

City Councilman Tom Anderson says creating “parklets” on city-owned streets will help spur business and revamp downtown Conway. “We’re always trying to be innovative, and exciting and bring people to downtown.” Janet and John Hallberg have dined at parklets before and would love to see them in Conway. “It’s very enjoyable. We’ve been to communities all over the country, and the main street, all the restaurants have all this seating outside. It’s very nice.”

However, the Hallbergs worry about losing parking spots downtown. “It could be a problem for the elderly or disabled. They have to find spaces where they can park that are close enough,” said Janet. “A lot of people don’t like to walk a long way to walk to go to a store,” added John. Anderson assures residents and visitors they won’t have a problem finding a parking spot downtown.“We don’t have a parking problem. We have a walking problem. So many people want to park at the front door and often times it’s not the customer that parks at the front door, its employees of businesses.”

Conway City Council will discuss the proposed ordinance further at a future meeting.