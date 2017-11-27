Coast Guard rescues man on fishing boat 25 miles off Murrells Inlet coast

MURRELLS INLET (WBTW) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 51-year-old man from a fishing boat that was 25 miles southeast of Murrells Inlet Monday.

According to the Coast Guard, the man was medevaced after receiving a call around 3:45 p.m., from the crew of the Shooting Star, a 42-foot fishing vessel, saying a crew member was experiencing chest pains.

A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston helicopter crew arrived on scene around 5:00 p.m., and took the man to Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

There is no word on the man’s condition at this time.