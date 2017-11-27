Front yard fight turns to fatal stabbing in Maxton

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) – A Parkton man is dead after being stabbed during a fight on Thanksgiving, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Major Anthony Thompson with the sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a home on Midway Road in Maxton on Thanksgiving for a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they discovered Eddie Ammons, 44, of Parkton, was unconscious. Investigators discovered that Ammons was stabbed after he and another man got into a fight in the yard of the home on Midway Road.

The fight started over “domestic issues” between Ammons and a woman who lives inside the home where the fight occurred, confirms Major Thompson.

Ammons was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he later died. The medical examiner’s office determined Ammons died from a single stab wound.

No charges have been filed in the case, reports Major Thompson.