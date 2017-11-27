Hospice organization hosts “Shine On” event to honor hospice patients

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Don Luehrs and Eric Cooper with Hospice Care of South Carolina joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. Monday to talk about the “Shine On” event planned for Tuesday, November 27. Watch the video and visit hospicecare.net to learn more about the event. The business describes the event as “a community event to remember, honor and celebrate your loved one.”

The following is an excerpt from the company’s website:

For National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, Hospice Care of South Carolina would like to recognize all patients and families that have been served by hospice and palliative care.

On the eve of Tuesday, November 28th, Hospice Care of South Carolina will host the First Annual Shine On! luminary event, which will be held in multiple counties across the State of South Carolina.

Please join us as we light over 2,000 luminaries to celebrate, honor, and remember our loved ones. Tuesday, November 28th, 2017

Registration | 6:30pm

Luminary Event | 7:00pm

The following is also a summary from the organization’s Facebook page:

Tuesday, November 28th, 2017

Registration starts at 6:30pm, with program beginning at 7:00pm. Here is the link to pre-register. https://hospicecareofsouthcarolina.wufoo.com/forms/r1rlsxoi17xzq4n/ Here are the locations across the state:

AIKEN COUNTY

Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum

406 Park Avenue, SE Aiken, SC 29802

BEAUFORT COUNTY

Henry C Chambers Waterfront at the Contemplative Garden

1004 Bay Street, Beaufort SC

Behind the pavilion at the waterfront, closest to the Marina Parking

BRYAN COUNTY – GEORGIA

Bryan County Courthouse

66 Captain Matthew Freeman Drive Richmond Hill, GA 31324

CHESTER COUNTY

Chester YMCA

157 Columbia Street Chester,SC 29706

COLLETON COUNTY

Colleton County Courthouse

101 Hampton Street, Walterboro, SC 29488

CHARLESTON COUNTY

Park Circle Park

4800 Park Circle, North Charleston, SC 29405

COLUMBIA

The Fountain at Five Points

728 Harden Street Columbia, SC 29205

DILLON COUNTY

Dillon County Courthouse

401 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536

FLORENCE COUNTY

Florence Veterans Park

Woody Jones Blvd Florence, SC 29501

GREENWOOD COUNTY

Connie Maxwell Children’s Home

810 Maxwell Avenue Greenwood, SC 29646

GREENVILLE COUNTY

Community Foundation of Greenville Amphitheater at Falls Park

601 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601

HORRY COUNTY

Garden City Pier, Oceanfront

110 S Waccamaw Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

LANCASTER COUNTY

Mackey Family Practice

1025 West Meeting Street, 29720

LAURENS COUNTY

Laurens County Library

1017 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360

MARLBORO COUNTY

Bennettsville Visitor Center

304 West Main Street, Bennettsville, SC 29512

SUMTER COUNTY

Dillon Park

1210 Clara Louise Kellogg Drive, Sumter, SC 29153

SPARTANBURG COUNTY

Crossroads Baptist Church

130 Conway Black Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29307

YORK COUNTY

The White Home

258 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730