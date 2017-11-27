Hospice organization hosts “Shine On” event to honor hospice patients

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Don Luehrs and Eric Cooper with Hospice Care of South Carolina joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. Monday to talk about the “Shine On” event planned for Tuesday, November 27. Watch the video and visit hospicecare.net to learn more about the event. The business describes the event as “a community event to remember, honor and celebrate your loved one.”
The following is an excerpt from the company’s website:
For National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, Hospice Care of South Carolina would like to recognize all patients and families that have been served by hospice and palliative care.
On the eve of Tuesday, November 28th, Hospice Care of South Carolina will host the First Annual Shine On! luminary event, which will be held in multiple counties across the State of South Carolina.
Please join us as we light over 2,000 luminaries to celebrate, honor, and remember our loved ones.
- Tuesday, November 28th, 2017
- Registration | 6:30pm
- Luminary Event | 7:00pm
The following is also a summary from the organization’s Facebook page:
November is Hospice and Palliative Care Month!
Here at Hospice Care of South Carolina, Palliative Care of South Carolina, and Hospice Care of Georgia, we would like to recognize those patients and families that have been served by hospice and palliative care to reflect on their loved ones.
Save the date for the 1st Annual Hospice Care of South Carolina “Shine On” luminary event! Stay tuned…more information to come!
Tuesday, November 28th, 2017
Registration starts at 6:30pm, with program beginning at 7:00pm.
Here is the link to pre-register. https://hospicecareofsouthcarolina.wufoo.com/forms/r1rlsxoi17xzq4n/
Here are the locations across the state:
AIKEN COUNTY
Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum
406 Park Avenue, SE Aiken, SC 29802
BEAUFORT COUNTY
Henry C Chambers Waterfront at the Contemplative Garden
1004 Bay Street, Beaufort SC
Behind the pavilion at the waterfront, closest to the Marina Parking
BRYAN COUNTY – GEORGIA
Bryan County Courthouse
66 Captain Matthew Freeman Drive Richmond Hill, GA 31324
CHESTER COUNTY
Chester YMCA
157 Columbia Street Chester,SC 29706
COLLETON COUNTY
Colleton County Courthouse
101 Hampton Street, Walterboro, SC 29488
CHARLESTON COUNTY
Park Circle Park
4800 Park Circle, North Charleston, SC 29405
COLUMBIA
The Fountain at Five Points
728 Harden Street Columbia, SC 29205
DILLON COUNTY
Dillon County Courthouse
401 West Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536
FLORENCE COUNTY
Florence Veterans Park
Woody Jones Blvd Florence, SC 29501
GREENWOOD COUNTY
Connie Maxwell Children’s Home
810 Maxwell Avenue Greenwood, SC 29646
GREENVILLE COUNTY
Community Foundation of Greenville Amphitheater at Falls Park
601 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601
HORRY COUNTY
Garden City Pier, Oceanfront
110 S Waccamaw Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
LANCASTER COUNTY
Mackey Family Practice
1025 West Meeting Street, 29720
LAURENS COUNTY
Laurens County Library
1017 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360
MARLBORO COUNTY
Bennettsville Visitor Center
304 West Main Street, Bennettsville, SC 29512
SUMTER COUNTY
Dillon Park
1210 Clara Louise Kellogg Drive, Sumter, SC 29153
SPARTANBURG COUNTY
Crossroads Baptist Church
130 Conway Black Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29307
YORK COUNTY
The White Home
258 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730