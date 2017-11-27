MBPD identifies man accused of robbing gas station clerk in ‘scream mask’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police say they believe they know the identity of the man who reportedly robbed a gas station wearing a “scream mask” early Saturday morning.

Captain Joey Crosby says Brandon Lee Alston is accused of robbing the clerk of $48 this past weekend. Alston is wanted for armed robbery, assault and battery 1st degree, kidnapping, weapon possession and lottery fraud.

Officers were called to the Scotchman gas station, located at 1101 3rd Avenue South, around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The store clerk told police that a man wearing a “scream mask” jumped the counter, hit the clerk in the face with a gun, and demanded cash from the register.

The police report states that the robber got about $48 from the register and then demanded the clerk give him lottery tickets and the employee’s cell phone to “keep him from calling the police.” The masked thief then ordered the clerk to the floor and threatened to shoot him if the clerk didn’t listen.

The robber ran from the store toward the back of the building, the report states.

The store clerk told police that the gunman was wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, white shoes, and the mask. The thief is approximately 6’ 3” with a slim build, weighing about 140 pounds.

Officers found white gloves behind the store along with a piece of paper with the suspect’s shoe print, the report states.

The robbery was captured on the store’s surveillance video, but that video has not yet been released by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to call police at 843-918-1300.