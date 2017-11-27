Man sent to hospital after being shot in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown police were called Monday after a man was reportedly shot in the arm while he was walking down the street.

A release from the police department states the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Prince Street.

The victim has been transported to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not released whether or not they have any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the TIP LINE at 843-545-4400 or by calling 911.

