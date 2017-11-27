One person located, another missing after boat overturns on Great Pee Dee River

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is responding to reports of a boat overturned on the Great Pee Dee River Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo, the overturned boat was reported on the Great Pee Dee River in the area off Highway 34, near the Darlington and Marlboro County line. One person has been located, confirms Lt. Kilgo, but crews with South Carolina Department of Natural Resources continue to search for a second person.

Lt. Kilgo could not offer any other information at the time of this posting, but says once more details are released by crews on scene, he will release more information to the public.

 

 

